Music notes: Alex Warren, 'Wicked' soundtrack and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren has racked up a third week at #1 in the U.K. with his latest single, "Ordinary." And he's also got another song in the U.K. top 10: "Carry You Home," which was a breakthrough hit for him last year in the U.S.

Perhaps to coincide with the recent debut of footage from the second Wicked film, there's a new version of the movie's soundtrack available now, with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the movie's other stars offering spoken commentary on all the songs.

The Marías have released a new single and video, "Back to Me," as well as a surprise track called "Nobody New." Benny Blanco co-wrote "Nobody New" -- not surprising, considering The Marías are also featured on a track on Benny's new album with Selena Gomez, I Said I Loved You First.

Jessie Murph, who sang on the hit duets "High Road" with Koe Wetzel and "Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll, has a new single out called "Gucci Mane." It interpolates the rapper's classic song "Lemonade," as she sings, "I'm from Alabama, I'm bout 4'11, I got a s***** father and I'd like to go to heaven." In the visualizer, she seen posing naked on a bed with her naughty bits covered up with bills in various denominations.

(Jessie Murph video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!