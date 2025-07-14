Music notes: Alex Warren, Britney Spears and more

It's an extraordinary chart-topper. Alex Warren's hit song "Ordinary" is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week. Meanwhile, Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack jumped to #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It's the highest-charting soundtrack of the year and now claims the biggest streaming week for a soundtrack in over three years. It has over 1 billion global streams to date.

Britney Spears set the internet buzzing after she posted on Instagram that she adopted a baby girl – but it seems she was just joking. "and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears," she wrote in an Instagram caption, along with the winky face and tongue sticking out emojis.

A pregnant Rihanna walked the Smurfs blue carpet Sunday with her two sons, RZA Mayers and Riot Mayers. While she didn't confirm the gender of her unborn child, she told Extra, "I've always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys." She did confirm that the baby's name would follow her family tradition of beginning with the letter R. Smurfs hits theaters July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.