Movies and TV shows casting this week in Atlanta
Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.
American Nights
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
-- Lacy Summers ($100)
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
Goodlucks Stl
- Project type: theatre
- Roles:
-- Lynne the Publicist ($200 flat rate)
-- Daughter to the Goodlucks ($200 flat rate)
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the theatre production here
Casting Darling
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
-- Actor (pay not available)
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Sixth Avenue Saints
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)
-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Japanese Feature Film
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
-- Toshiko ($250/day )
- Casting: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here