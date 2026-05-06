Movies and TV shows casting in Savannah
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Savannah, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
YouTube Game Show Casting Southern Belles - Win $100,000
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Southern Belle (real people, female, 18-30)
- Roles pay up to: $500
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'Truth of the Deal'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Jessie (lead, male, 20-25)
--- Parker (lead, male, 20-25)
--- The Stranger (supporting, male, 20-30)
- Roles pay up to: $400
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the student film here
'Renewal' SCAD Capstone Film
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Edward (lead, male, trans male, 23-50)
--- Katherine (supporting, female, trans female, 23-50)
--- Reverence (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)
- Roles pay up to: $800
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the student film here
'Clap For Me'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Jake Brown (lead, 18-22)
- Roles pay up to: $350
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the student film here
'Stirring of The Soul'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Vampire (supporting, male, 28-70)
--- Therapist (supporting, 40-80)
- Roles pay up to: $300
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the short film here
'Dying a Little' Crew
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Ellis (Already Cast) (lead, male, 19-45)
--- Chief Donnelly (supporting, 30-65)
--- Deputy (day player, 19-35)
- Roles pay up to: $500
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the student film here
'Hi, Im Chloe'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Partygoer (background / extra, 18-30)
- Casting locations: Savannah
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Pack Rat'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)
--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)
--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)
- Roles pay up to: $14,388
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Couples Competition Show
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)
- Roles pay up to: $1,750
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Nationwide Game Show
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)
- Roles pay up to: $2,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'The Pack Rat'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)
--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)
--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)
- Roles pay up to: $14,388
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Ladybugz' Pilot
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Fiona The Secretary (supporting, female, 22-29)
- Roles pay up to: $900
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Lyonesse Trilogy: Salt Kiss, Honey Cut, Bitter Burn'
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Mark Trevena (lead, male, 30-35)
--- Tristan Thomas (lead, male, 20-25)
--- Isolde Laurence (lead, female, 18-22)
- Roles pay up to: $20,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
'The Pack Rat'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)
--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)
--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)
- Roles pay up to: $14,388
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.