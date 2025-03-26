Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Black At: A Black Students Matter Movement,' Background Extras'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Pre-K-12 Teacher (background extra, 30-50)

--- Director of Photography/Cinematographer (crew)

--- Sound Mixer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Mob Mentality' Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Call Girls (background extra, female, 18-40)

--- Client or John (background extra, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Family Cabin'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Sound Mixer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Valleys of the Earth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kellen (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, 22-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Crown Beyond the Grave'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Emma (day player, female, 20-40)

--- Lawyers (background extra, female, male, 20-50)

--- Dr. White and Isabella's Doctor (day player, female, male, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Mark (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Two Angels and A Biscuit Full of Honey'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Nurse Leo (supporting, 20-40)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Background / Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Sky Above, Earth Below'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Harper (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Harper's Mom (supporting, female, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'U.T.P.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- VFX Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Nineveh: Jonah; Son of Amittai'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Adah (supporting, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the feature film here

'American Village Studios'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talent (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Montgomery, Alabama; Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here

