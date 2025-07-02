Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'East'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jaslyn Murphy (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Keisha Smith (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Damontre Harris (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Waffle Hut' Vertical Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Barbie (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Donny (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Shane (lead, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Comedy In The Court'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Courtroom Extra/BG (background extra, female, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

