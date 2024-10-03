The movies leaving Hulu this month

Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in March 2025 using data from Reelgood.

March is a month that allows us all to start fresh. If you're taking stock of everything in your home and deciding what you want to keep versus what you should pack away, discard, or donate, you're not alone. And it's not just closets, garages, basements, and attics getting a major spring cleaning this month. Hulu is also decluttering its streaming library by getting rid of a handful of movies in March 2025.

There are many reasons why a movie might leave Hulu—the rights may no longer be available, or its popularity may not justify the cost of licensing it, for example. Whatever the reason, 24 films are on Hulu's chopping block in March 2025—so you'll want to catch them before they're gone.

Among the carnage is Trevor Noah's 2011 documentary "You Laugh But It's True," which follows the South African comedian as he prepares for his first one-man show (before he took on the job of "Daily Show" host in 2015. That film leaves Hulu on March 14, along with the comedy-drama "Changeland," Seth Green's directorial debut. The 2019 movie also happens to be the first film featuring the now-couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently started getting candid about their relationship in a January 2025 cover story for Cosmopolitan, noting they have Green to thank for bringing them together.

On March 15, Hulu is planning to say goodbye to another recent comedy-drama: "Official Competition." The 2021 Spanish-language satire stars Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz as two egomaniacs commissioned by a wealthy businessman to make a movie together.

Another noteworthy loss among Hulu's March casualties is "American Siege," a 2021 small-town crime thriller that's among Bruce Willis' final films. It was released a year before the actor's family announced he'd been diagnosed with aphasia (and later, frontotemporal dementia) and would be retiring from acting in early 2022.

Read on so you can catch these films before they're swept away from the streamer this spring!

Rubikon

- Runtime: 110 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Science-Fiction

- Director: Magdalena Lauritsch

- Cast: Julia Franz Richter, Mark Ivanir, and George Blagden

- Leaving on: March 1

Simulant

- Runtime: 95 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Crime

- Director: April Mullen

- Cast: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, and Simu Liu

- Leaving on: March 2

Benedetta

- Runtime: 131 minutes

- Genres: Drama and LGBTQ

- Director: Paul Verhoeven

- Cast: Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, and Daphne Patakia

- Leaving on: March 3

Lantern's Lane

- Runtime: 95 minutes

- Genres: Comedy and Horror

- Director: Justin LaReau

- Cast: Brooke Butler, Andy Cohen, and Ashley Doris

- Leaving on: March 4

Mark, Mary & Some Other People

- Runtime: 90 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Romance

- Director: Hannah Marks

- Cast: Ben Rosenfield, Hayley Law, and Nik Dodani

- Leaving on: March 5

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible

- Runtime: 76 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Animation

- Director: Ute von Münchow-Pohl

- Cast: Noah Levi, Friedrich von Thun, and Senta Berger

- Leaving on: March 6

97 Minutes

- Runtime: 93 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Timo Vuorensola

- Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Alec Baldwin, and MyAnna Buring

- Leaving on: March 6

India Sweets and Spices

- Runtime: 101 minutes

- Genre: Comedy

- Director: Geeta Malik

- Cast: Sophia Ali, Manisha Koirala, and Adil Hussain

- Leaving on: March 7

Multiverse

- Runtime: 90 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Mystery

- Director: Gaurav Seth

- Cast: Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, and Marlee Matlin

- Leaving on: March 11

You Laugh But It's True

- Runtime: 84 minutes

- Genre: Comedy

- Director: David Paul Meyer

- Cast: Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, and Rabin Harduth

- Leaving on: March 14

Bad Therapy

- Runtime: 97 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Romance

- Director: William Teitler

- Cast: Michaela Watkins, Alicia Silverstone, and Rob Corddry

- Leaving on: March 14

Wetlands

- Runtime: 98 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Crime

- Director: Emanuele Della Valle

- Cast: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Heather Graham, and Donna DeGregorio

- Leaving on: March 14

Changeland

- Runtime: 86 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Director: Seth Green

- Cast: Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, and Brenda Song

- Leaving on: March 14

Bayou Caviar

- Runtime: 111 minutes

- Genres: Crime and Mystery

- Director: Cuba Gooding Jr.

- Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Famke Janssen, and Richard Dreyfuss

- Leaving on: March 14

Flux Gourmet

- Runtime: 111 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Director: Peter Strickland

- Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, and Ariane Labed

- Leaving on: March 14

You Can't Kill Meme

- Runtime: 78 minutes

- Genre: Documentary

- Leaving on: March 14

Official Competition

- Runtime: 115 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Director: Gastón Duprat

- Cast: Mariano Cohn, Antonio Banderas, and Penélope Cruz

- Leaving on: March 15

Bad Luck B------ or Loony P---

- Runtime: 106 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Director: Radu Jude

- Cast: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, and Olimpia Mălai

- Leaving on: March 16

Manifest West

- Runtime: 91 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Thriller

- Director: Joe Dietsch

- Cast: Louie Gibson, Lexy Kolker, and Annet Mahendru

- Leaving on: March 18

Captains of Za'atari

- Runtime: 73 minutes

- Genres: Documentary and Sport

- Director: Ali El Arabi

- Cast: Fawzi Qatleesh, Mahmoud Dagher, and Xavi Hernández

- Leaving on: March 18

Section 8

- Runtime: 98 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

- Director: Christian Sesma

- Cast: Ryan Kwanten, Dolph Lundgren, and Dermot Mulroney

- Leaving on: March 22

Art, Beats + Lyrics

- Runtime: 90 minutes

- Genre: Documentary

- Leaving on: March 24

Mass

- Runtime: 111 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Director: Fran Kranz

- Cast: Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs, and Ann Dowd

- Leaving on: March 25

American Siege

- Runtime: 91 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

- Director: Edward Drake

- Cast: Bruce Willis, Rob Gough, and Anna Louise Morse

- Leaving on: March 25