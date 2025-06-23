Most popular diamond shapes in Georgia

VRAI compiled a list of the most popular diamond shapes in Georgia. (EgolenaHK // Shutterstock/EgolenaHK // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

In the Peach State, geometric elegance is on the rise. The Long Hexagon cut is sleek and edgy, ideal for east-west settings or Art Deco-inspired designs that celebrate strong lines and structure.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Georgia.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.
1. Round Brilliant
2. Oval
3. Emerald
4. Pear
5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Georgia
1. Oval
2. Emerald
3. Round Brilliant
4. Marquise
5. Princess

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!