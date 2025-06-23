VRAI compiled a list of the most popular diamond shapes in Georgia.

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

In the Peach State, geometric elegance is on the rise. The Long Hexagon cut is sleek and edgy, ideal for east-west settings or Art Deco-inspired designs that celebrate strong lines and structure.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Georgia

1. Oval

2. Emerald

3. Round Brilliant

4. Marquise

5. Princess

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.