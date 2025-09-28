More details on 'Disney princess' Selena Gomez's wedding: Yes, Taylor Swift was there

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding on Saturday night was a star-studded affair.

As Vogue reports, Selena's longtime BFF Taylor Swift was a guest, and so were Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie.

According to People, Paul Rudd, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andre and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas were also in attendance, while Taylor, Ed, Martin Short and Steve Martin all gave speeches during the reception.

In addition, Selena's mother, Mandy Teefy, wrote on Instagram that her father -- Selena's grandfather -- walked her down the aisle. Selena had explained in the past that she wanted her grandfather to do that because he didn't get to do it for Mandy: She and her husband Brian went off to Vegas to get hitched.

Mandy added, "What a perfect celebration for the most kick a** couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!"

Vogue also reported that Selena and Benny's wedding weekend began with a Friday night rehearsal dinner at a mansion in Santa Barbara County. The ceremony was held at the Sea Crest Nursery before 170 guests, under large white tents.

Selena officially announced that the couple had wed with an Instagram post on Saturday. On Sunday, in his own Instagram post, Benny showed off more details of Selena's gorgeous custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin wedding gown and trailing veil, as well as their wedding bands. He captioned his post, "i married a real life disney princess."

