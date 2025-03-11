Måneskin's Damiano David details debut solo album, ﻿'Funny Little Fears'

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has announced the details of his debut solo album.

The record is called Funny Little Fears and drops May 16. It contains 14 tracks, including the previously released "Silverlines," "Born with a Broken Heart" and "Next Summer."

"I've always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything's gone," David says. "I've been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don't get to see or understand, that might take me if I don't watch my steps."

"I've been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn't even know if I really wanted," he continues. "And honestly sometimes I'm still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears."

David will launch a U.S. solo tour in support of Funny Little Fears in November.

Here's the Funny Little Fears track list:

"Voices"

"Next Summer"

"Zombie Lady"

"The Bruise"

"Sick of Myself"

"Angel"

"Tango"

"Born with a Broken Heart"

"Tangerine"

"Mars"

"The First Time"

"Perfect Life"

"Silverlines"

"Solitude (No One Understands Me)"

