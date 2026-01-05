Måneskin's Damiano David confirms engagement to Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glamour)

Damiano David and Dove Cameron are officially engaged.

The Måneskin frontman confirmed the news in an Instagram post Saturday including photos of him and Cameron along with a closeup on her ring.

"It's gonna be a beautiful year," David writes in the caption alongside a ring and heart emoji. On her Instagram, Cameron posted the same photos along with the caption, "my favourite part of being alive. happy new year."

David and Cameron went public with their relationship in 2024 after first being linked in 2023. Reports that David had popped the question first surfaced in October.

David released his debut solo album, FUNNY little FEARS, in May. Cameron, best known for her role in Disney's Descendants and her 2022 hit "Boyfriend," released five singles in 2025, all from her upcoming debut full-length solo album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.