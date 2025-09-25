Miley Cyrus still has the dress she wore the day she met her ex-husband

After a breakup, some people get rid of — or even burn — everything that reminds them of that relationship. But evidently Miley Cyrus isn't one of those people.

Speaking to Vogue, Miley explains that she's in the process of creating what she calls "a legacy rack," which she describes as "a couple of looks from every era that I would want to be remembered." Among the items that she's cataloging, she says, are some of the things she wore during her romance with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

"I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date, along with letters and things," she tells Vogue. But don't expect her to put all these mementos on display in a Miley museum.

"I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life, but because these intimate moments have also been public moments, it’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen," she says.

Miley and Liam met in 2009 on the set of the movie The Last Song and then began dating. The Hunger Games actor proposed in 2012, but the couple called off their engagement in 2013. Three years later they reconciled and eventually got married in 2018. They separated the following year, with Hemsworth subsequently filing for divorce, which became final in 2020.

“Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic," Miley says of cataloging the memories. "And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.”

