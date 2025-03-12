Miley Cyrus scores another billion-view YouTube video with 'Flowers'

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" has just reached another milestone -- this time on YouTube.

The video for the song, which features Miley swimming, working out and dancing at a mansion, just hit a billion views on the video streaming platform.

This is Miley's fourth video that she either starred in or was featured in to hit a billion, following "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball" and "23," a song by one of the producers on her album BangerzMike WiLL Made-It,  that also features rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J.

"Flowers" is from Miley's most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, which marked its two-year-anniversary on Monday. It's currently the subject of a copyright lawsuit. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and won Miley her first Grammys, for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!