Miley Cyrus previews new album for fans she found on TikTok, sings 'The Climb'

Miley Cyrus' current single, "End of the World," was first performed in public at LA's Chateau Marmont last year, so it's no wonder Miley returned to that venue Tuesday night to preview her new album, Something Beautiful.

The preview audience was comprised of fans Miley discovered on TikTok, issuing them invitations in the comments section of their videos. At the TikTok-sponsored event, Miley played the album and then gave live performances of "End of the World," "More to Lose," "Easy Lover" and "Flowers."

To top it all off, she thrilled fans by singing "The Climb," after which one guest proposed to his partner. "Get a bed — I'll charge it to my card!" Miley told the happy couple.

Something Beautiful officially arrives on Friday, and TikTok will celebrate its release with an in-app experience that launches the same day.

