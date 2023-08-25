Miley Cyrus explains Sinead O'Connor "Wrecking Ball" feud, dedicates song to late singer

Ten years after the fact, Miley Cyrus is regretting her feud with the late Sinead O'Connor, who died a month ago.

When Miley released her video for "Wrecking Ball" in 2013, she said that it was partly inspired by the video for Sinead's "Nothing Compares 2 U." That led to Sinead writing an open letter to Miley, criticizing her for appearing naked in the video, and telling her she was being exploited.

Miley didn't take the news well and started a Twitter feud with Sinead, in which she made some nasty comments about Sinead's mental health. In her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), now streaming on Hulu, Miley says she regrets some aspects of that beef.

"I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash [from the video], but I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before," Miley says.

"I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in," Miley explains. "And I was also only 20 years old, so I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much. All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea."

She continues, "I think I'd just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted, and I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions, and to have that taken away from me deeply upset me" — and then adds, "God bless Sinead O'Connor, for real, in all seriousness."

The special then showed Miley performing her song "Wonder Woman," with a title card saying the song was dedicated to Sinead.

