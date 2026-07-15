Michelle Branch revisiting old songs with 'Everywhere and Back Again' EP

Michelle Branch is reimagining her past.

The singer is releasing an EP, Everywhere and Back Again, that celebrates her 25-year career and revisits some of her old songs in a new way.

The first of those reimaginings is "The Game of Love," out Wednesday, featuring New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander. The new version is produced by Alexander, who wrote and produced the original track in 2002.

The EP will also include “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” “Goodbye to You” and “Breathe” — each featuring collaborations with artists across different genres.

“Getting to hear these songs, many I wrote as a teenager, performed by friends and peers that I so greatly admire has been such a ‘pinch me’ moment as a songwriter,” Michelle says in a statement. “Suddenly these adolescent songs about love lost and found take on an entirely new meaning and weight when sung by artists of all different genres and in a different era.”

She adds, “Being able to celebrate a 25 year career while firmly believing my best work is still ahead of me is the dream of any artist. And having fans that have grown up beside me who are still listening and still care after all these years is the greatest gift. Thank you all for helping me celebrate.”

The Everywhere and Back Again EP comes out Nov. 6. Michelle will kick off tour dates Sept. 27 in Seattle, Washington.

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