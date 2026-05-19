Michael Bublé reveals what he'd sing at Taylor Swift's wedding

Michael Bublé attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last summer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner offered their services as the wedding band, while Mark Ronson offered to be their DJ. It turns out some famous singers have even considered what they'd perform — that is, assuming they were asked.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the ACM Awards on Sunday, Michael Bublé revealed that he'd perform "L.O.V.E.," a 1965 song made famous by Nat King Cole. Michael recorded the song as a bonus track on his 2007 album, Call Me Irresponsible.

While Michael has never collaborated with Taylor, he's a fan. He told People in 2024 that he and his four kids have "dance parties" to her music, including "Shake It Off" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay, best known to pop fans for their hits "Tequila" and "Speechless," and their Justin Bieber collaboration "10,000 Hours," told Access Hollywood that they'd perform one of Taylor's songs.

The duo's Dan Smyers told the outlet, "What would we perform? Maybe 'Love Story.' We honestly sang 'Love Story' ... at a wedding one time. We got flown in by these people who — I feel like they wanted Taylor Swift. They couldn't get Taylor, so they got us instead."

"And they were like, 'Yeah, you could sing whatever of your songs you want, but could you do 'Love Story'?" Dan continued. "We're like, 'Absolutely, don't even need to rehearse it.'"

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