Mel B marries Rory McPhee in star-studded ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is officially a married woman!

The Spice Girls singer tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee in a London ceremony on Saturday.

The America's Got Talent judge later marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post of her and her new husband, captioning the photo simply, "[heart emoji] 05.07.25."

The couple exchanged vows inside the historic Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, the same iconic church where Princess Diana wed Prince Charles, a rare honor granted to Mel B after she was awarded an MBE in 2022 for her advocacy work around domestic violence, People reported.

Mel B wore a custom ivory gown by designer Josephine Scott before changing into a second look by Justin Alexander for the celebration.

Her three daughters, Phoenix, 26, Angel Iris, 18, and Madison, 13, served as bridesmaids for their mom's big day.

Famous friends turned out to celebrate the nuptials, including fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan and model Daisy Lowe.

Good Morning America has reached out for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.