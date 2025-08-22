Meghan Trainor says Sabrina Carpenter gave her her 'big break'

Meghan Trainor is about five years older than Sabrina Carpenter, but she says about 10 years ago Sabrina was the one who gave her her "big break."

Speaking to Bustle, Meghan notes that when Sabrina was just a teenager she included a song Meghan wrote, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying," on her 2015 debut album, Eyes Wide Open.

"I didn't get to meet her, but she was my superstar. Ever since then, I thought she was amazing, and I was so grateful that she [recorded] my song," Meghan tells Bustle.

"I was just starting out. I was 17-18, and they said, 'We're gonna get this song to a Disney star.' And I was like, 'Yeah, right.' Then she did it, and it was my big break. Ever since, I've been so excited for her."

Despite her own success, Meghan says she's still writing songs for other artists, while also working on music for herself. "I'm having a lot of fun experimenting with sounds and trying to push myself. We got some bangers," she tells Bustle. However, the Grammy winner's new goal is acting.

"I've already achieved a lot of my dreams that I didn't think were even possible, so I had to start over, make a whole new bucket list," Meghan says, noting that she really wants to act in a movie — and not necessarily a musical.

"My dream is I'm in [a movie], and I wrote the song you hear at the end," she says. "I don't know if I could pull off a full musical. Everyone who meets me, like, my new friends, they're like, 'You need to be on Broadway.' No, I cannot sing eight days in a row twice a day."

