Meghan Trainor says Ashley Tisdale apologized to her for 'toxic mom group' essay

Meghan Trainor is seen leaving 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' TV show on Nov. 17, 2025 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

After Ashley Tisdale made headlines with her essay about leaving her "toxic mom group," fans suspected she was talking about a group that included several other celebrities, including Meghan Trainor. Now, Meghan's giving her side of the story.

In an interview with US Weekly, Meghan says she accepts some of the responsibility for how Ashley felt. "I was a bad mom friend. I never went. They had so many events; they were awesome and always there for each other," she says. "There was a group chat, but eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn't there ... and that was totally fine. I didn't feel bad."

"The last time I saw them was like a year ago, and I brought them to dinner and paid for it because I was like, 'I’m so sorry that I’m just not present,'" she continues. "And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, 'What?!?' I saw my face everywhere, and 'wait a second, I’m not even there.'"

Meghan notes that it "felt so bad" for the other moms in the group who aren't famous. And, she says, "I felt bad for Ashley, that she was ever that sad. I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don’t really know what happened, but I wish them all the best."

And, Meghan says, "Ashley texted me, 'I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.'”

But mother of three Meghan has advice for moms who are struggling.

"Always ask for help," she says. "I can’t do it all. I wish I could, and I can’t."

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