Max McNown announces Forever Ain't Long Enough tour

Max McNown will be hitting the road this summer on a new headline tour.

The "A Lot More Free" singer will start his Forever Ain't Long Enough tour Aug. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the artist presale, which starts June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, on Max's website.

As previously reported, Max's deluxe album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), an expanded edition of his sophomore LP with 11 new tracks, is coming out July 18.

Max performed "A Lot More Free" on NBC's Today show on Thursday.

