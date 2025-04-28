Maroon 5 & LISA team for "Priceless" collab on May 2

Sharp-eyed fans figured it out a while ago, but Maroon 5 has now confirmed that their new single will feature LISA of BLACKPINK and The White Lotus fame.

The song is called "Priceless" and you can hear a snippet of the upbeat track now on Instagram. The single and music video will both arrive May 2 and you can presave it now.

This will be Maroon 5's first new music since the 2023 one-off single "Middle Ground." Earlier in April, Adam Levine said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that a new Maroon 5 album would be coming "over the summer" and a tour kicking off "fall-ish." This will be the band's first album since 2021's Jordi.

Maroon 5 has a long history of teaming up with female artists for collaborations. Among the women they've recorded with over the years: Christina Aguilera, SZA, Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna and Cardi B.

