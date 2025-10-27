Mariah Carey is bringing back her Holiday Bar for 2026

All I want for Christmas is ... to get a buzz on at Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar.

For the second year in a row, Mariah will be offering some Christmas cheer — the alcoholic kind — in pop-up bars in select cities: LA, New York, Miami and Las Vegas. In addition to cocktails made with Mariah's signature Black Irish cream liqueur, fans will enjoy interactive photo ops with Santa's sleigh, Mariah's album artwork and an awards wall.

Plus, fans will be able to write a letter to Mariah, giving her your holiday wish list, while singing along to Mariah's Christmas songs. Exclusive holiday merch and limited-edition vinyls will also be on offer, including copies of her new album Here For It All.

The fun starts Nov. 13 at LA's Mondrian Sky Bar. New York follows Nov. 14 at UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley. Miami's next on Nov. 20 at Ray's Hometown Bar. The last pop-up is in Las Vegas on Nov. 28 at On The Record. You can join the wait list at whatever city you prefer at Bucketlisters.com to be notified when reservations open for the experiences.

