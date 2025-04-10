The Marías not ready to surface yet, extend Submarine Tour

The Marías are set to perform at Coachella on Friday and have already booked festivals like Lollapalooza for this summer. But the "No One Noticed" band has now announced a bunch of new headlining tour dates.

The Submarine Tour (Extended), in support of their current album, Submarine, will kick off July 10 in McAllen, Texas, and is set to wrap up Sept. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The bands julie and Momma will open select dates. The general sale begins April 18 at 10 a.m. local time; for information and to register for the presale, visit themarias.us/shows.

The Marías are also featured on the song "Ojos Tristes" on I Said I Love You First, the new album by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

