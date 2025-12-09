Man who grabbed Ariana Grande in Singapore kicked out of Lady Gaga Australia show

Lady Gaga performs during the kickoff of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The same man who was arrested in Singapore Nov. 13 for grabbing Ariana Grande at the premiere of Wicked: For Good was ejected from Lady Gaga's concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday.

According to fan-shot videos and X posts, Johnson Wen attempted to enter the concert in disguise, but security made him remove his disguise and escorted him out while fans booed him.

Wen, who goes by the name Pyjamamann, posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Got kicked out of Lady Gaga Concert! The Show doesn't start till 8 pm! The early Fans were booing me."

Wen has made a habit of crashing concerts and sporting events, including shows by Katy Perry and The Weeknd. As previously reported, in Singapore he sprinted onto the red carpet at the Wicked: For Good movie premiere and grabbed Ariana, only for Cynthia Erivo to physically pull him off her before security took him away.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance, the 26-year-old was sentenced to nine days in jail and was then deported back to Australia, where he lives. He's also been barred from reentering Singapore.

