Madonna reveals she and Elton John have made up: 'Forgiveness is a powerful tool'

Over the years Elton John has publicly said numerous nasty things about Madonna. But the two have finally made up — and may even collaborate in the future.

To recap: In 2012 Elton told an interviewer that Madonna looked like a "fairground stripper," adding, "She's such a nightmare. Her career is over." He also accused her of being "horrible" to his friend Lady Gaga. In addition, at an 2004 awards show where Madonna was nominated for best live act, Elton said, "Since when has lip-syncing been live? Anyone who lip-syncs in public on stage when you pay ... to see them should be shot."

But on Monday Madonna posted a photo of herself and Elton backstage at Saturday Night Live and wrote, "We finally buried the hatchet!" She shared that as a lifelong fan of Elton, it had always "hurt" her to know that "someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist." So, she decided to "go backstage and confront him."

"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down," Madonna said of their SNL meeting. "Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate."

Elton responded in the comments, "Thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I’m not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist."

Elton concluded, "Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.