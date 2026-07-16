Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS & more: How to watch the FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show

Even if you don't care about soccer, you might want to tune into the FIFA World Cup™ Final on Sunday to watch the star-studded halftime show.

The 11-minute show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will feature performances by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, Coldplay alongside a children's chorus, the Muppets and members of the New York Philharmonic and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

You can watch it all go down at 3:45 p.m. ET on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Check your local listings for broadcast and streaming details.

The performance, predicted to be the most-watched halftime show of all time, supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which works to expand access to education and soccer for kids globally. A dollar from every ticket sold to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to the fund.

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