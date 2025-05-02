'Lose Control' is named Pop Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Andrea Dresdale

In April, "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims set a record by staying in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 58 weeks — that's longer than any other song ever. It's still there now, so it's no wonder that it's been named the Pop Music Song of the Year.

The accolade came at the ASCAP 2025 Pop Music Songwriters Celebration, held Thursday in New York City by the performing rights organization ASCAP. It salutes the most-performed songs of the past year -- in this case, 2024.

In addition to "Lose Control," the writers of other major hits were recognized with awards, including Beyoncé for "Texas Hold 'Em"; Dua Lipa for "Houdini" and "Illusion"; Chappell Roan for "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Hot to Go!"; Noah Kahan for "Stick Season"; Olivia Rodrigo for "get him back"; Shaboozey for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"; and Justin Timberlake for "Selfish."

Plus, Jack Antonoff was named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year for his contributions to six of the most-performed songs of the year: Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" and Taylor Swift's "Fortnight," "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," "Karma," "Anti-Hero" and "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!