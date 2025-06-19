Lorde teases new 'Virgin' track, 'Hammer': 'An ode to city life and horniness'

Lorde is preparing to release one more song before her new album Virgin arrives.

The "Royals" artist has shared an Instagram post teasing the record's opening track, "Hammer," which will be the final advanced offering off Virgin before it is released in full on June 27.

"An ode to city life and horniness tbh," Lorde says of "Hammer."

"Hammer" doesn't have an exact release date, but Lorde posted on Tuesday, "Virgin in ten days another song in a few."

Virgin is Lorde's fourth album and the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power. It also includes the singles "What Was That" and "Man of the Year."

Lorde will launch a U.S. tour in September.

