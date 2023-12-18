Lorde shares new music update: "We're not close" but "building stamina"

By Josh Johnson

Lorde has shared an update on the progress of her new music.

In an Instagram post, the "Royals" artist shared a photo of herself wearing headphones alongside the caption, "Listening to myself." After that led to the @lordecontent fan account to declare, "L4 SEASON IS UPON US," Lorde chimed in to clarify that it still might be a bit before we hear fresh material.

"We're not CLOSE close you guys," Lorde wrote. "I'm just getting so hype [and] needed to let u know."

"Star ur excitement on a low glame and bring it up to a gentle simmer," she added. "We building stamina for this chapter."

Lorde has been hinting at new music throughout 2023. In an August Instagram post, she wrote, "Just want u to know there's a light on inside me .. show it to you soon."

The most recent Lorde album is 2021's Solar Power, which marked her third full-length effort.

