Lorde gets dirty -- literally -- in 'Man of the Year' video, reveals 'Virgin' track list

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Lorde discusses envisioning herself topless, in men's jeans, with duct tape over her breasts -- an image which she said sums up how she currently feels about her gender identity. That image comes to life in her new video for "Man of the Year," the latest track from her upcoming album Virgin.

In the clip, Lorde sings the song while sitting in a chair, dressed in a white tee and jeans. She then removes the tee, gets out some duct tape and puts it over her bare breasts. She continues to sing while moving to the other side of the room, which is completely filled with dirt, and starts dancing wildly. She drops to her knees and begins crawling through the dirt and digging at it with her hands. The clip ends with her lying in the dirt, her back to the camera.

In the song, Lorde sings about how a breakup has brought about major changes: "You met me at a really strange time in my life/ take my knife and I cut the cord/ My babe can't believe I've become someone else/ someone more like myself."

Meanwhile, Billboard reports Lorde made a surprise appearance Thursday at New Zealand's Grammy equivalent, the Aotearoa Music Awards, in Auckland, after hosting a listening party for fans at a local YMCA.

Lorde has also revealed the track list of Virgin, which arrives June 27:

"Hammer"

"What Was That"

"Shapeshifter"

"Man of the Year"

"Favourite Daughter"

"Current Affairs"

"Clearblue"

"GRWM"

"Broken Glass"

"If She Could See Me Now"

"David"

