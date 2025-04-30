Lorde announces new album, 'Virgin,' due June 27

Will it feel like we're listening for the very first time? Lorde has announced that her new album is called Virgin.

The album, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, is due out June 27 and is available for preorder now. The cover shows what it would look like if you X-rayed someone's pelvic area while they were wearing jeans and a belt: You see the pelvic bone, but also the darker outline of the belt buckle, and the snap and zipper on the jeans.

The track list is unknown. However, Lorde has already released the first single, "What Was That," along with a video shot in New York City. According to her record label, it became her first #1 on Spotify in the U.S. since "Royals."

