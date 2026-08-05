'Long-lost twins' Kevin Richardson and Snoop Dogg finally meet

L - Snoop Dogg speaks on stage during CinemaCon 2026 - Universal Pictures and Focus Features Presentation, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon); R - Kevin Richardson attends 'PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie' Global Premiere and Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios on Aug. 2, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

An online meme claiming that Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson "looks like a white Snoop Dogg" has been floating around since 2024, and on Tuesday, the two finally came together to see if the claim holds up in person.

At the premiere of the animated film PAW PATROL: The Dino Movie, Kevin and Snoop were seen meeting and embracing on the red carpet. Backstreet Boys recorded the song "Bottle Up" for the film's soundtrack, while Snoop voices a character named Dave. The caption read, "It finally happened… iykyk."

Back in 2001, the comparison was even more apt: Kevin had his hair in cornrows, which led his own bandmates to compare him to Snoop Dogg.

In the comments, *NSYNC's Lance Bass shared handclapping emojis, while one fan wrote, "Snoop looking like damn he really is my white twin lol." Another wrote, "Why are there two Snoops in this picture?" Yet another commented, "Kevin found his long-lost twin."

Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet's Brian Littrell -- who is Kevin's first cousin once removed -- wrote, "I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life."

Of course, now fans are calling for a collab, with one writing, "They truly need a show or a podcast like Snoop and Martha [Stewart]."

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