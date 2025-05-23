Lola Young sings U2 at The Ivors ceremony

Lola Young found herself in good company Thursday in London when she attended The Ivors, an awards ceremony celebrating the best of British and Irish songwriting. Not only did she walk away with an award, she got to perform for some legends.

U2 received the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, which is the organization's biggest honor. On her Instagram Story, Lola posted footage of herself at the ceremony singing the band's #1 hit "With or Without You." Introducing the song as one she didn't write, she added, "And I f****** wish I did!"

Lola, who took home the Rising Star trophy at the ceremony, also performed her hit "Messy." She recently dropped a new single, "One Thing," for which a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video is now on YouTube.

