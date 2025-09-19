Lola Young releases new album, plans NYC boat trip

Want to cruise down the river in New York City while being serenaded by Lola Young? Now's your chance.

The "Messy" singer has just released her new album, I'm Only F****** Myself, and she's teaming with Amazon Music for what's described as a "boat trip and performance on the Hudson River" on Sept. 24. You have to sign up by 7 p.m. ET Friday to get the address of the event, and if you're one of the few chosen to participate, you'll find out on Saturday where and when it's taking place.

Meanwhile, Lola has shared on Instagram something she wrote while she was finishing the new album, noting that she was "in a dark place" at the time. In the message, she describes herself as "clinging onto anger, falling in and out of love all the time, still seeing my ex because he makes me feel something ... sniffing white powder all day."

She adds in the message, "if i dont get a goddamn grip of my own f***** life i'm not too sure what's going to happen. I'm writing this album, and calling it i'm only f****** myself because truthfully, i want to eventually look at my life and smile, but i'm still working things out…for now..i'm gonna keep writing and hopefully i'll be okay."

After that, she adds something she wrote in the present day: "Im now 6 months sober, and a lot happier,

I no longer see my ex, i am a lot less angry, life is better."

