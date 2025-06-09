Lola Young to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award

Just a few weeks after she received the Rising Star honor during the U.K.'s prestigious Ivor Awards ceremony, Lola Young will receive yet another high-profile U.K. music award.

The "Messy" singer will receive the Vanguard Award from the performers' rights organization American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers during a ceremony on June 17 in London.

Legendary songwriter Paul Williams, who is ASCAP's chairman of the board and president, said in a statement, "Lola Young has captured fans around the globe with her honest, humorous and provocative music. It is exciting to see the world recognize her talent and we know she will reach even greater heights with her career."

Lola's "Messy" was the first debut single by a female artist to hit #1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart and Alternative Rock Chart since Lorde's "Royals." She recently announced a fall North American tour that starts Nov. 1 in Toronto. In addition, she put out a new single, "One Thing," and plans to release a new album soon.

