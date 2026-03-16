Lola Young performs at Elton John's Oscar party as he gifts her with 'protection' ring

Lola Young took the stage at Elton John's Oscar viewing party on Sunday night.

Lola, whose career Elton John has been supporting for a while now, performed at the Rocket Man's annual charity event, which this year raised $10.6 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. In addition to performing her Grammy-winning hit "Messy," she sang other tracks from her latest album I'm Only F****** Myself, including "Not Like That Anymore," "d£aler" and "SPIDERS."

At a press conference ahead of the party, Elton said of Lola, "She's something special. A lot of pop stars are veneered. This woman has soul. She's authentic, and she will last for a very long time, and so I'm so thrilled that she's gonna be singing tonight."

Lola said it was "absolutely insane" that she was invited to perform for such a "beautiful cause."

Elton also posted video on Instagram of himself and his husband David Furnish greeting Lola backstage. We see him presenting her with a ring. While we can't see it, based on what Elton says, it presumably features the iconic Greek blue and white circular design -- often mistakenly called an "evil eye" -- that brings protection, good luck and health.

Elton tells Lola, "Now, you can't buy an evil eye for yourself. Someone has to buy it for you, and it protects you."

"Oh my gosh," says an emotional Lola, as Elton kisses her hand.

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