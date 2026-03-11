Lola Young opens up about breakdown, rehab, return: 'What else was I going to do, die?'

Lola Young covers the new issue of Rolling Stone, and in her story, she opens up about the 2025 incident that sent her to rehab for what she hopes will be the last time.

"It was sad that I had to do that," she says of her trip to treatment after she collapsed Sept. 27 at New York's All Things Go festival. "What else was I going to do, die?" she cotinues. "That was the reality of where my addiction was heading.”

Prior to her collapse, Lola had already been in treatment in 2025. A few months later, she returned to the spotlight to promote her album I'm Only F****** Myself, and as she got caught up in doing promo, she started to backslide.

"You want to say yes to everything because everything's on the table, but then you also have to balance that with your mental health," Lola tells Rolling Stone. But she didn't, and that led to her collapse. In rehab, she was on lockdown for two months but received texts, emails and support from Lady Gaga, Elton John, Katy Perry and Charli XCX.

Since leaving rehab — which, unlike past experiences, was focused on therapy as well as the treatment of addiction — she's been attending AA meetings and has a sponsor, she tells Rolling Stone. She's also watched the video of her collapse "once or twice."

"I am very grateful that it happened because it was, what do you call that? Like, a breaking point which allowed me to then be able to be here today," she says. "[It] allowed me to be better for my fans, better for the future, and better for myself.”

