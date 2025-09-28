Lola Young is 'doing okay' after collapsing onstage at All Things Go festival

After canceling a scheduled gig Friday night in Newark, New Jersey, due to a "sensitive matter," Lola Young collapsed onstage Saturday night during her appearance at the All Things Go festival in Forest Hills, New York.

According to Billboard, the "Messy" singer sang four songs from her new album, I'm Only F****** Myself, including "Spiders," "D£aler," "F*** Everyone" and "Walk All Over You." Halfway through her next track, "Conceited," Billboard reports that Lola paused to talk to her keyboard player and then collapsed. She was down for about 30 to 45 seconds before her band and security rushed to carry her offstage.

Prior to her collapse, Lola told the crowd that she'd had "a tricky couple of days," adding, "Sometimes life can make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here and I wanted to perform and I don't want to wallow in my sadness. And sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just got to f****** make lemonade."

Remi Wolf, who performed after Lola, told the crowd that the British singer was backstage and she was "okay," as the fans cheered.

At around 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Lola herself posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Hi, For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, i am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support."

On Friday, Lola's manager Nick Shymansky wrote on Lola's Instagram, "Unfortunately due to a sensitive matter I have advised Lola Young to pull out of performing ... this evening. Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

