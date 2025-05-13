Zoo Atlanta launches new discount program for SNAP families as library pass ends

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is introducing a new discount program for SNAP recipients, while preparing to phase out its long-running library pass program.

Starting immediately, Georgia families who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can purchase daytime general admission tickets for just $6 with valid proof of enrollment. Children 3 and under are free.

In addition, SNAP participants are eligible to buy a family membership for $50, which includes no blackout dates.

As the zoo rolls out this new initiative, it will end the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass program on June 1. Families can still check out passes from participating public libraries through the end of May, and any vouchers already obtained will be honored through the end of June.

Zoo officials say the new discount program aims to increase accessibility for more Georgia families while continuing to support educational and recreational opportunities.

