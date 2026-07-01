World Cup fans urged to prepare for heat at Atlanta match and Fan Festival

An event for World Cup fans is being held at Centennial Yards

ATLANTA — As the heat wave continues, officials with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority are urging World Cup fans to prepare for high temperatures before heading to Wednesday’s match or the FIFA Fan Festival.

“We are aware of the heat index and we want to make sure that people are comfortable and safe within the park,” said Chincie Mouton of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

Mouton said officials are working closely with public safety and medical teams to prepare for any issues that could arise.

“We are working closely with public safety and our medical teams to make sure that we are aware of anything that could take place,” Mouton said.

Officials recommend fans wear cooling neck fans, hats and lightweight clothing.

“People should be aware of the heat, and so you can wear a cooling neck fan, wear hats for shade and short sleeved shirts,” Mouton said.

Splash pads and water bottle filling stations have also been set up throughout Centennial Olympic Park to help fans stay cool.

Mouton said the Fan Festival has continued to draw large crowds despite the heat.

“We are very excited about the fans that we’ve had in Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival. We’ve had over 388,000 fans to date, so we’re noticing that people aren’t turned off by the heat at all,” Mouton said.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.