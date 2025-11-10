Woodstock moves Veterans Day celebration indoors due to cold weather

USA army soldiers saluting on a background of sunset or sunrise and USA flag.
Veteran's Day FILE PHOTO: (hamara - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WOODSTOCK, GA — The City of Woodstock is moving its Veterans Day celebration indoors because of expected cold weather.

City spokeswoman Stacy Brown said the event, originally planned for the park at City Center next to the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, will now be held inside the City Council chambers at City Center on Main Street.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown noted that the program will no longer include a candlelight observance since the event is being held indoors.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!