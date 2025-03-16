Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Project continues tradition of empowering women

ATLANTA — A local organization dedicated to empowering women year-round is preparing to host its annual Women’s History Month Leadership Forum, an event designed to foster networking, mentorship, and business success.

The Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Project, Inc. (WEOP) has been serving metro Atlanta for over two decades, offering training, encouragement, and valuable connections for women in business. This year’s forum, scheduled for Friday, March 21, will bring together women from various industries to share their experiences and inspire others.

WEOP Executive Director Antoinette Ball emphasized the importance of these discussions in building a strong community of female leaders.

“We are looking to have interesting, in-depth conversations, bringing women together for networking, sharing, and resources, and just have a wonderful event overall,” Ball said.

She hopes attendees leave the event feeling inspired and motivated to pursue their goals.