What to consider when looking for kid-friendly summer activities, camps in metro Atlanta (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. You may be looking for summer plans that won’t break your budget.

Whether you’re learning to swim at the Y or getting outdoorsy with the Girl Scouts, parents are looking for what’s fun and affordable.

“The cost of camp is really important,” parent Courtney Seberson said.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer started looking into prices for summer camps around metro Atlanta and found prices ranges from $145 - $450 a week.

“For parents planning their summer schedule, it just gets expensive really quickly,” said Kimberly Palmer, with Nerdwallet.

Palmer said booking early can save parents 20% or more.

Other ideas to try to save -- contact the camps directly, because in some cases if there are open slots, they might offer you a last-minute price cut.

And ask about discounts or incentives, including scholarships for merit or need.

“Financial aid is often available as well. And sometimes you do have to ask because it’s not publicly advertised,” Palmer said.

You should also check and see if your program qualifies for the childcare tax credit.

“We believe that costs should never be a barrier to anyone being able to any program at the Y including our day camps,” a spokesperson with the YMCA said.

Memberships can also help as well. At Zoo Atlanta, for example, Safari Camps offer discounts for members.

At the Georgia Aquarium, members also pay less to ‘Summer with the Sea Creatures’.

Another idea, check out the total costs -- like food. Is lunch included? So you know what you’re getting.

