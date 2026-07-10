UGA study urges caution when using AI tools for financial planning

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia suggests people should use caution when relying on artificial intelligence tools for financial planning.

Researchers say AI tools are improving every day, but they still have limitations.

“At this point, there are some limits,” University of Georgia professor Dr. Swarn Chatterjee said.

Dr. Chatterjee said those limitations are especially evident when it comes to financial planning.

The study found that while AI-generated answers about savings and investments were generally accurate, the recommendations could vary based on a person’s race or gender.

“When you are actually dealing with a financial plan or getting advice, it is probably better to get an expert rather than just rely on a chatbot,” Chatterjee said.