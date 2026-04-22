UGA selects first class for new School of Medicine after receiving more than 2,000 applications

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia has selected the first class for its new School of Medicine, marking a major milestone for the university.

Officials say the school received more than 2,000 applications during a two-week admissions cycle and interviewed more than 230 prospective students.

64 students were ultimately accepted into the inaugural class and received personal phone calls from Dean Shelley Nuss informing them of their admission.

University leaders say the class was carefully selected, with students bringing strong academic backgrounds, a commitment to service and a connection to communities across Georgia.

The School of Medicine received preliminary accreditation in February before opening applications days later.

The inaugural class represents a historic moment, as the school becomes the second public medical school in the state.

University officials say expanding in-state medical education is an important step toward addressing physician shortages and improving access to care, particularly in underserved communities.