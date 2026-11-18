UGA ranked No. 1 school in the nation for short-term study abroad

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State has placed the University of Georgia as a top school to study abroad.

The study ranks UGA as the No. 1 school in the nation for short term study abroad opportunities.

According to the study, more than 3,600 UGA students travel somewhere across the world for a specific class.

Students also traveled to 85 different countries, according to the study.

Researchers say the majority of UGA students that study abroad end up doing programs that are only up to eight weeks long.

The most popular places for students to visit include Australia and the United Kingdom, according to the study.