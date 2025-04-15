UGA and Georgia Tech face off at Truist Park in annual Spring Classic for charity

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s fiercest baseball rivalries takes center stage tonight as the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech face off in the 22nd annual Spring Classic at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

While the on field competition is expected to be intense, the game also serves a greater purpose: all proceeds will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

This year’s matchup features two nationally ranked programs, UGA enters the game ranked as high as No. 3, while Georgia Tech is ranked in the top 15. Tonight’s contest marks the only scheduled meeting between the two rivals this season.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Truist Park.