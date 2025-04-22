Uber set to launch airport shuttle service to and from downtown and midtown Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Rideshare company Uber is set to launch new airport shuttle service to and from downtown and midtown Atlanta next month.

Uber plans to run the shuttles every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m., however, company officials have not said the specific pick-up point locations.

The shuttles include 14-passenger vehicles. Passengers will be able to reserve a spot up to a week in advance on the Uber app.

Rates are based on the specific routes and Uber also plans to offer a promo price of $10 one way for the first month beginning in May.

