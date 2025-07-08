TSA begins rolling back shoe removal rule at airports

ATLANTA — The days of removing your shoes at airport security checkpoints may soon be over. The Transportation Security Administration first implemented the rule in 2006 following a 2001 attempted attack by Richard Reid, the so-called “Shoe Bomber,” who tried to ignite explosives hidden in his shoes during a flight from Paris to Miami.

Now, with advancements in screening technology, several airports, including those in New York, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, and Portland are quietly rolling back the requirement.

Aviation safety consultant Todd Curtis said, “Was having people take their shoes off a bit of an overreaction? Having that rule for 20 years, I think it was.” He added, “If those threats have been addressed, and I believe the shoe bombing threat has been, then I think those rules should change.”

Although TSA has not officially announced the policy shift, reports suggest a broader rollout is already underway including this week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.